Up The Ladder: Dynamic Television, GRB Studios

Dynamic Television promoted three members part of its executive team.

Jan Bennemann has been named senior vice president of Acquisitions and Co-Productions. He will oversee co-productions and acquisitions of European drama series as well as the development of original content.

Gilda Demirtas has been promoted to senior vice president of International Sales. In her new role, she will handle sales in Asia, Benelux, CEE, GSA, Mena, and Russia. Betsy Beam has been appointed director of Content. She will focus on current shows in productions and the growth of the company’s English-language development slate.

GRB Studios announced several management shifts in its International Sales division. Hud Woodle (pictured) has been brought on as executive vice president of International Sales and Operations. He previously served as director of Sales for GRB from 2006 to 2007.

Melanie Torries has been upped to vice president of International Sales. She will handle sales for U.S. Hispanic, Latin America, Spain, and Italy.

Sarah Coursey, senior vice president, International, will continue with her focus on global acquisitions and sales into Canada, Russia, Benelux, and Scandinavia. Liz Levenson will also be charged with acquisitions, and she will continue to oversee sales into Africa, and the Middle East. Torquil Macneal will continue handling sales for APAC territories.