AMC’s Sundance Now Acquires ‘The Secrets She Keeps’

AMC Networks‘ streaming service Sundance Now picked up the U.S. rights to the Australian drama The Secrets She Keeps from distributor DCD Rights.

Produced by Lingo Pictures for Network Ten, the drama series revolves around two women, who are the same age, heavily pregnant, and due at the same time. After a chance encounter at the supermarket, these two risk everything to conceal their secrets. The Secrets She Keeps will have its U.S. premiere on Sundance Now in summer 2020.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming, Sundance Now, stated, “Sundance Now is excited to work with our friends at DCD Rights on another high-quality drama series. With its suspenseful, dark and twisty script and a stellar cast led by Laura Carmichael and Jessica de Gouw, The Secrets She Keeps is sure to be another can’t-miss drama for our subscribers.”