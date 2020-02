Up The Ladder: Atresmedia Studios

Atresmedia Studios expanded Sonia Martínez’s role at the company and appointed her as head of Editorial.

Martínez (pictured) previously served as director of Fiction at Atresmedia TV, which she held since 2006. Atresmedia TV brought on Montse García to assume the role of director of Fiction. In recent years, Martínez and García worked together on series such as Sin Identidad and La Catedral del Mar, among others.