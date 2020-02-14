MIPTV announced the 12 new series that will be showcased as part of this year’s Drama Buyers Summit.

Currently in its fifth year, the invite-only showcase presents international buyers with first-look viewings of high-end drama series. Excerpts of the following series will be shown: Beau-SéjourBenidormBloodlandsDisappearedNasdroviaParis PoliceThe Baker and The BeautyThe MachineryThe Sea BeyondThe WindowUnseen, and Wolf Trap.

The MIPTV Drama Buyers Summit will take place on March 29, a day before the content market will run from March 30-April 2, 2020.

Please follow and like us: