MIPTV announced the 12 new series that will be showcased as part of this year’s Drama Buyers Summit.
Currently in its fifth year, the invite-only showcase presents international buyers with first-look viewings of high-end drama series. Excerpts of the following series will be shown: Beau-Séjour, Benidorm, Bloodlands, Disappeared, Nasdrovia, Paris Police, The Baker and The Beauty, The Machinery, The Sea Beyond, The Window, Unseen, and Wolf Trap.
The MIPTV Drama Buyers Summit will take place on March 29, a day before the content market will run from March 30-April 2, 2020.
