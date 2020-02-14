MIPTV Unveils 12 Series For Drama Buyers Summit

MIPTV announced the 12 new series that will be showcased as part of this year’s Drama Buyers Summit.

Currently in its fifth year, the invite-only showcase presents international buyers with first-look viewings of high-end drama series. Excerpts of the following series will be shown: Beau-Séjour, Benidorm, Bloodlands, Disappeared, Nasdrovia, Paris Police, The Baker and The Beauty, The Machinery, The Sea Beyond, The Window, Unseen, and Wolf Trap.

The MIPTV Drama Buyers Summit will take place on March 29, a day before the content market will run from March 30-April 2, 2020.