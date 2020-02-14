Lionsgate Signs Overall Deal With Laura Chinn

Lionsgate inked an overall deal with writer, actor, and producer Laura Chinn.

As part of the deal, Chinn will develop and produce scripted original series. Chinn is the creator of the comedy series Florida Girls, from Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jax Media. Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop TV.

Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, commented, “Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we’re fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator. We’re very proud of the work we’re already doing together and can’t wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter.”