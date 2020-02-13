Dandelooo’s ‘Stinky Dog’ Picked Up In China And Spain

French animation and distribution company Dandelooo announced the sale of Stinky Dog in new territories.

Co-produced by Dandelooo, Folivari, Didier and Damien Brunner, Panique!, and Pikkukala for France Televisions, Stinky Dog tells the slapstick adventures of Stinky Dog, based on the popular series of books written by Colas Gutman and illustrated by Marc Boutavant. China’s Jetsen Huashi, Spanish pay-TV channel Canal Panda, and Danish broadcaster DR TV have all picked up the animated series.

Jean Baptiste Wéry and Emmanuèle Petry, joint founders of Dandelooo, stated, “We are thrilled that Stinky Dog has found a home in China, Spain and Denmark after its exclusive worldwide premiere at MIP Junior last year. We very much look forward to introducing more young audiences to this charming and captivating series and to Stinky Dog and Flatty Cat’s hilarious escapades.”