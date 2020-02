WarnerMedia’s Robert Greenblatt Keynotes NAB Exec Summit

The NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit will spotlight Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, as a keynote speaker.

In his keynote interview with Cynthia Littleton, Greenblatt will speak to new opportunities at WarnerMedia and upcoming plans for HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV, Otter Media, and HBO Max. The invite-only Executive Leadership Summit will return to the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas at the 2020 NAB Show.