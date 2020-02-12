Up The Ladder: GoQuest Media Ventures, Rainbow Group

GoQuest Media Ventures brought on Paula McHarg (pictured) as head of Europe and North America.

In her new position, McHarg will oversee business development and operations in Europe and North America, lead the distribution strategy for the company’s existing library, and push the company’s acquisition strategy. Based out of Tel Aviv, she previously led the European expansion of the Israeli content house yesStudios.

Rainbow Group announced the appointment of Michael Block as CEO of Witty Toys, the toy company established by the company in 2008.

With a proven record as an executive and entrepreneur for growing brands, Block will push the company’s vision and explore opportunities for developing new projects. Before taking his post at Witty Toys, he operated a consulting business, and he served as director of Greenmonkey Yoga and as advisor to Real Eats.