Mediatoon Secures Worldwide Sales For ‘The Fox Badger Family’

Mediatoon Distribution sold preschool series The Fox Badger Family to more than 25 broadcasters.

Commissioned by France Televisions, The Fox Badger Family is based on the comic book of the same name written by Brigitte Luciani and illustrated by Eve Tharlet. The series follows the joining of a fox family and a badger family. A number of free TV channels have picked up the series, including TV Brazil, CCTV-14 in China and Télé-Quebec in Canada, RAI Yoyo in Italy, WDR/ARD/KiKa in Germany, Sweden’s SVT, RTBF/Ouf Tivi in Belgium, RTS in Switzerland, and Poland’s TVP-ABC. Norway’s NRK Super, Finland’s YLE, and Switzerland’s RSI have also acquired both free TV and VoD rights. HOP! In Israel, D Smart in Turkey, and Studio 100 Junior in Germany have signed for the preschool series.

In Central and Eastern Europe, RTV Slovenja, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, and RTV Slovenska in Slovakia, Prava i Prevodi in Serbia, and LTV in Latvia have all secured the show. Additionally, SVoD deals have been inked in the U.S. and Latin America with Hispanic channel HITN/Edye, Mango TV in China, and OCS in France.