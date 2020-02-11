Sky Island Films Releases ‘Inside The Rain’ In Theaters

Sky Island Films announced the theatrical release of Inside the Rain, the directorial debut film of Aaron Fisher.

Produced by George LaVoo and presened by Act 13 in association with Killer Films, the feature film follows a bipolar college student who is expelled from school. With the help of a moonlighting sex worker, he will attempt to prove his innocence.

Directed, written, and starring Fisher, Inside the Rain has a cast that includes Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, Catherin Curtin, and Paul Schulze. The film opens in New York City on March 13 and in Los Angeles on March 20.