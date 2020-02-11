Netflix Reveals New Animated Series ‘Mighty Express’

Netflix and Spin Master unveiled a new animated series Mighty Express.

From the creator and producers of PAW Patrol, the CG-animated series will feature an ensemble cast of trains and kids on fun-filled adventures. Season one of the show will premiere on the streaming service in September. Executive producers include Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president, Jennifer Dodge, and co-founder and co-CEO, Ronnen Harary.

Dodge said, “We have the unique ability to take classic, beloved themes for kids, add innovation, combined with amazing storytelling and high-end animation to deliver fresh, new content. We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, furthering our commitment to multi-platform franchises.”