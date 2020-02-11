GMA Entertainment And SBS Korea To Co-Produce New Game Show

GMA Entertainment Group signed a co-production agreement with SBS Korea for the variety game show Running Man Philippines.

Running Man is a popular South Korean variety show that showcases beloved Korean stars and special guests such as Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise, and more competing in challenges and games.

GMA chairman and chief executive officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon commented, “We are very delighted to partner with a great institution in content. We know that Running Man is a top-rating program not only in South Korea, but in other countries as well. And we hope to make it a top-rater, too, here in the Philippines.”