Up The Ladder: Aquarius Films, Roskino

Aquarius Films brought on Rachel Okine (pictured) as managing director to spearhead the company’s expansion efforts across its TV and film departments.

In her new position, Okine will be responsible for identifying business opportunities and new financing models, as well as work with company founders, Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, to steer the company in its growth. Okine will also help manage the company’s strategic partnerships, which include Universal, Warner Bros. Australia, and Netflix, among others. Previously, Okine led Acquisitions for STXinternational and served as vice president of International Production and Acquisitions for Studiocanal.

Roskino appointed Evgenia Markova as general director. Markova assumes the position from Catherine Mtsitouridze, who left the position after nine years of service. With 15 years of experience in international management, Markova previously served as industry liaison director at Expocontent.

Markova stated, “Roskino’s mission at the new stage is to create a professional national system for supporting the promotion of Russian content abroad. We want to make the country a transparent and reliable partner for the international community and build up long-term relations with all the key stakeholders in the global industry.”