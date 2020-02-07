TRT World Expands Distribution In Portugal

TRT World announced a global distribution partnership with MEO, the TV operator Altice Portugal.

Launched in 2015, TRT World is now available in the Portuguese market for MEO subscribers. Headquartered in Istanbul, the international news platform presents information on global and domestic events and challenges received narratives in the media.

Tiago Silva Lopes, head of B2C Products at Altice Portugal, remarked, “TRT is a great addition to our grid and will help us to further diversify our international channels offer to meet the growing demand in our market.”