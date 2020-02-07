Pluto TV Enters Global Partnership With Vidaa

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, entered a multi-year global agreement with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense.

As part of the new deal, Pluto TV’s platform of more than 250 live, linear, and branded partner channels will be available on Vidaa’s platform across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. In the spring of this year, Pluto TV will become integrated with the Vidaa platform. Additionally, all new Hisense TVs sold in the U.S. and Mexico will feature a branded Pluto TV button, which will allow users access to Pluto TV’s offering of TV series, movies, sports, and more.

Brendon Thomas, vice president of Distribution at Pluto TV, said, “Partnering with Hisense and Vidaa aligns perfectly with our goals, accelerating our mission to entertain the planet. The global reach of Hisense’s newly relaunched VIDAA platform will effortlessly bring free, premium TV to millions more viewers, in dozens of countries across the globe – all with just the click of a button.”