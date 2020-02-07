FOX Entertainment Orders ‘I Can See Your Voice’

FOX Entertainment placed an order for the unscripted series I Can See Your Voice.

Hosted and executive produced by comedian-actor Ken Jeong, the guessing game show is based on the South Korean format from CJ ENM. FOX Alternative Entertainment will produce the series, which will premiere this year on FOX. In I Can See Your Voice, contestants judge whether someone is a good or bad singer through lip-sync challenges and the help of a panel of celebrity comedians and experts.

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at FOX Entertainment, said, “I Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out FOX Alternative Entertainment’s production slate.”