Portugal’s TVI To Air ‘Amanda’ Adaptation From Mediaset

Mediaset Distribution announced that Portugal TVI will broadcast the Portuguese local adaptation of the MGE telenovela Amanda.

Distributed by Mediaset Distribution in Europe, Amanda originally broadcast on Mega Chile in 2016. Produced by Plural Entertainment, the Portuguese adaptation, Quer o Destino?, tells the story of Vitoria Santareno who is seeking revenge against her abusers.

Manuela Caputi, head of Content sales at Mediaset Distribution, remarked, “We, MGE and Mediaset Distribution, are very pleased with this new adaption as it confirms the boundless power that currently high-quality stories have as formats to be adapted. Amanda is a strong story and it’s very modern related to the feminine themes like emancipation and justice.”