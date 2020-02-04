SPI/FilmBox Presents New Streaming Service

SPI/FilmBox will launch its new content streaming service FilmBox Plus worldwide later this year.

Replacing the platform FilmBox Live, FilmBox Plus incorporates linear and on-demand with AI-powered linear channels alongside a catalog of VoD content.

Guney Yasavur, COO at SPI International, said, “FilmBox Plus offers a centralized content solution for both the operators and the end-user: The service integrates easily into operator set-top-boxes and offers, and enhances the overall viewing experience of the end-user by providing highly-personalized and consistently relevant content through AI-powered technologies.”