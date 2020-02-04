NBCUniversal Formats’ ‘Suits’ Returns For S2 In Japan

NBCUniversal Formats announced that its format Suits has been ordered for a second season in Japan.

Produced in-house for FUJI TV, Suits is the first adaptation of a U.S. drama series to see a second season on a Japanese TV network. The series will premiere in April on FUJI TV. Suits was originally produced by UCP for USA Network in 2011. Since then, the show has been adapted in South Korea, as well.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of Formats & Production at NBCUniversal International Formats, commented, “We are incredibly excited to make history and see Suits return for a second season in Japan. FUJI TV has created such a strong adaptation, which boasts high production values and a formidable cast. So, we look forward to working with them again on what we hope to be another successful season.”