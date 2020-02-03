TV France Int’l Reveals The Export Award Nominees

TV France International unveiled the nine nominees for the 2020 Export Awards. The Export Awards recognize the distributors of programming that has sold successfully in the international marketplace.

The nominations in the Animation Export Award category are Federation Kids & Family for season one of The Ollie & Moon Show (pictured), Mediatoon Distribution for The Fox-Badger Family, and Xilam Animation for season four of Oggy and the Cockroaches. The documentary nominees include ARTE Distribution for The Birth of Printing, Doc & Film International for Cinema Through the Eye of Magnum, and ZED for The Secret Versailles of Marie-Antoinette. In the Fiction Export Award category, the nominees include Federation Entertainment for season one of The Bureau, France TV Distribution for Criminal Games, New Agatha Christie Collection, and Gaumont Télévision for season one of The Art of Crime.

Sarah Hemar, managing director, and Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, commented, “A show’s international success is the result of a long-term effort on the part of the sales company, but also of a fruitful collaboration with the producer. The presentation of the Export Awards during this ceremony allows us to salute both of them.”