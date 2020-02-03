Turkish Adaptation ‘Anne’ Honored With Most Exported Series Award

Nippon TV confirmed that the Turkish adaptation of Nippon TV’s scripted format Mother was recognized by Turkey’s Services Exporters’ Association.

The Turkish version Anne received the 2019 award for the Most Exported TV Series of the Year in 2018. Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the award to Medyapim CEO Fatih Aksoy and series actresses Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyildiz.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, remarked, “We are delighted that Fatih and the cast and crew of Anne have been rewarded in such an honorable way. It is the first time that a Japanese format became the Most Exported TV Series of the Year in Turkey, and we are so proud that Mother, with its captivating story, continues to move viewers around the world thanks to its many international formats.”