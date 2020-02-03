MIPTV Names Korea As Country Of Honor

MIPTV revealed that Korea will be celebrated with the Country of Honor distinction at the upcoming global content market.

Sponsored by Korea Communications Commission, the Korea Country of Honor showcase will include four conference sessions highlighting new content from the region, co-production opportunities, and platform and distribution strategy. Korea’s leading broadcasters will be in attendance, including Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), among others.

Laurine Garaude, director of Television Division at Reed MIDEM, stated, “We’re very proud to welcome Korea as Country of Honour at this year’s MIPTV. KCC will be promoting the excellence and creativity of the Korean production sector and its advanced broadcasting technology services. Through the events and showcases during MIPTV, delegates will have the opportunity to see the best of the Korean Wave of TV and online content, which has recently produced some huge international hits.”