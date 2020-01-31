Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS announced that George Cheeks has been named president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group.

Joe Ianniello, who formerly served as chairman and CEO of CBS, will depart from the company. Cheeks will oversee CBS-branded assets, such as CBS Television Network, which includes CBS Entertainment, CBS Television Studios, and CBS’s first-run syndication operation. Prior to joining ViacomCBS, Cheeks served as vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, commented, “Throughout his career, George has built broad experience in broadcast and studio operations and brings a unique mix of skills – combining deep commercial expertise and industry relationships with strong creative and programming capabilities. With his finger on the pulse of culture and change and his strong grasp of strategy, brands, audiences and content monetization, George will help CBS build on its position as the most-watched broadcast network and drive results across the entire CBS portfolio.”