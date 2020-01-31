RTS Shares TV Journalism Award Nominees

The Royal Television Society (RTS) revealed the nominees for the 2020 Television Journalism Awards.

Sky News presenter Anna Botting will host the awards ceremony on February 26, 2020, in London. The awards span 19 categories, from news to current affairs. Among the nominees, the BBC ranks at the top with 28 nominations, followed by ITV with 10. Nominees in the Breaking News category include Turkey’s Incursion into Syria by CNN International, Hong Kong by BBC Newschannel, Hong Kong Protesters Storm Legislative Council by CNN International. In the Daily News Program of the Year category, there is News at Ten ITN for ITV, BBC News at Ten BBC News for BBC One, and Newsnight BBC Two. Find the complete list of nominations online.

Simon Bucks, chair of the RTS Television Journalism Awards, stated, “The quality of entries this year has been better than ever. With such a high bar, competition to reach the short list was hotly contested and all the nominees in every category would be worthy winners.”