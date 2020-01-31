Netflix Renews ‘Einsatzgruppen’ From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group secured a new agreement with Netflix for the renewal of Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads.

Prime Entertainment and Netflix have worked together since 2014 on a range of multi-territory deals for content such as Hollywood’s Best Film Directors. The documentary Einsatzgruppen explores the little known executions that happened at the start of WWII in Eastern Europe and the Baltics.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime, stated, “We are thrilled that the high production value and variety of our programs allow us to maintain this precious partnership. We are especially proud of our outstanding catalog of History programming which not only helped reinforce our collaboration with Netflix, but also opened new exciting opportunities to work with major international networks like The History Channel, RAI, Deutsche Welle, PBS, Spiegel, and Discovery, among others.”