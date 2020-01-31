Canada’s CTV Announces New Series ‘Children Ruin Everything’

Canadian network CTV introduced its newest original series Children Ruin Everything.

Produced by New Metric Media in association with CTV, the comedy series follows one couple as they try to reclaim their old life but are constantly interrupted by their children. Series creator Kurt Smeaton serves as executive producer alongside Chuck Tatham and Mark Montefiore. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights, with New Metric Media as the exclusive sales agent.

Mike Cosentino, president of Content and Programming at Bell Media, said, “This is a hilarious series with broad, universal comedy at its heart, from an amazing creative team in Kurt and Chuck together with our talented partners at New Metric Media. Commissioning this new series also provides the opportunity to deliver a hit series for CTV while simultaneously expanding the roster of titles for our Bell Media Distribution catalogue.”