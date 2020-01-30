Sinking Ship And Scott Brothers Team Up For Pre-School Series

Sinking Ship Entertainment entered a co-development agreement with Scott Brothers Entertainment for the animated preschool series Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory.

Based on the HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, known as the Property Brothers, the preschool series revolves around 10-year-old twins, Drew and Jonathan, who help solve problems in their neighborhood through imagination and creativity.

Blair Powers, executive producer and founding partner of Sinking Ship Entertainment, said, “It’s fantastic to be working with Scott Brothers Entertainment, who have such a similar ethos, who are not afraid to take risks and although we both make very different content, we still share a lot of the same values.”