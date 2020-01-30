NAB Show Introduces The Streaming Experience

NAB Show announced the debut of the new OTT demo area The Streaming Experience.

Curated by streaming expert Dan Rayburn, The Streaming Experience will showcase more than 50 OTT and streaming platforms for NAB Show attendees to compare content, video quality, and delivery methods. Streaming services on display include Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, NBC Sports, Netflix, and YouTube TV, as well as hardware from Amazon, Apple, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, LG, TCL, and Samsung. The Streaming Experience will be available to all registered attendees starting April 19, 2020.

Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB, stated, “Streaming is a major focus of the 2020 NAB Show, and the new Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind in the industry. We are excited for attendees to join their industry peers in this living room environment and experience nearly every live and on-demand streaming service on the market today.”