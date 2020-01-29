Paramount Channel LATAM Adds ‘To Catch A Thief’ And More

Paramount Channel Latin America expanded its programming roster with four international titles.

To Catch A Thief, R, Party Of Five, and For Life will all premiere on the Paramount Channel in 2020. Adapted from Alfred Hitchcock’s film, To Catch A Thief follows a reformed jewel thief who must track down a copycat. A Viacom International Studios original produced for Claro Video, R tells the story of Franco, who decides to transform his life when he is misdiagnosed by doctors.

Party Of Five revolves around the Acosta siblings in the wake of their parents’ deportation. In For Life, a former prisoner becomes a lawyer who litigates cases for other inmates.

Tiago Worcman, SVP and brand head of Music & Entertainment Brands for ViacomCBS Networks Americas, stated, “Just like our original productions Dani Who? and Yellowstone, on Paramount Channel we are always on the lookout for unique stories with inspiring characters and engaging narratives that transcend the screen. We are thrilled to bring these titles to our audiences in Latin America.”