Kew Media Distribution Secures Non-Fiction Sales

Kew Media Distribution signed off on a raft of international sales for non-fiction titles from the distributor’s partner companies.

Travel Channel in the U.S. picked up the rights to My Paranormal Nightmare (pictured), season two of Paranormal 911, and season two of Haunted Hospitals. Azerbaijan’s Public TV & Radio Broadcast Company and the Czech Republic’s FTV Prima both secured High Maintenance, a non-fiction series on the maintenance of engineering megastructures. Canada’s Blue Ant Media acquired My Paranormal Night and Mutant Weather, while Foxtel and Sky confirmed Murder in Amish Country for their respective territories.

Additional international sales include My Paranormal Night to FTV Prima and Poland’s Kino Polska, and Mutant Weather to Viasat World, Discovery, Canal Plus, and National Geographic Australia.