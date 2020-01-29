Hot Docs Teams With Al Jazeera For Short Pitch Prize

Hot Docs partnered with Al Jazeera English‘s flagship documentary program Witness to present the Hot Docs Al Jazeera Short Pitch at this year’s edition of the Hot Docs festival.

The short pitch competition will feature up to six filmmaking teams to pitch their project, with one winner being awarded up to $50,000 USD. As part of the package, the Witness will premiere the selected project on Al Jazeera branded platforms.

The Hot Docs Al Jazeera Short Pitch will take place on May 4, 2020, and the winner will be announced during the awards presentation on May 8.