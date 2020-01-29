Global Agency To Represent ‘The Boy’

Global Agency secured the international rights to the drama series The Boy.

Produced by 1441 Productions for Star TV, The Boy tells the story of a woman who has no choice but to let a wealthy family adopt her baby. The child’s adoptive family loses interest in him once his adoptive mother gives birth to a child of her own. Tensions increase when the family learns that their nemesis is the adopted boy’s father. Global Agency has already signed sales agreements for the series in Croatia, Bosnia, and Montenegro.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We are delighted to be representing The Boy, which is a perfect fit in the international market. In a very short time, the drama has received high interest from buyers.”