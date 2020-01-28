Banijay’s Zodiak Kids Inks Deal With BoM For ‘Save the Legends!’

Banijay Group’s Zodiak Kids signed a deal with Bureau of Magic Studios (BoM) to co-produce Save the Legends!

The action-adventure comedy follows an amateur search-and-rescue team of mythical creatures. Four Bairies and a gadget whiz named Alandra take on one legendary mission after another. Zodiak Kids will oversee international broadcast sales for Save the Legends!

Benoit Di Sabatino CEO, and Delphine Dumont, SVP of Sales, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Zodiak Kids, commented, “Zodiak Kids is a huge fan of Bureau of Magic’s creative work. Like Lost in Oz, Save the Legends! is a high-quality comedy series with moving characters exploring an incredible universe. We are looking forward to working with the Bureau team to take the series out to the international market.”