Drive To Distribute John Lennon Documentary

Drive secured the global distribution rights to a new documentary film about John Lennon.

Produced by Reda Films in association with History Television International, John Lennon – The Final Year gives an intimate portrait of the last year of the former Beatles musician’s life. The documentary includes never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews.

Lilla Hurst (pictured), co-managing director at Drive, stated, “This ground-breaking film gives exclusive access to people who were part of John Lennon’s life during his final year and sheds light on a part of his life that hasn’t been previously revealed. We were fascinated by this story as soon as it was brought to us and we look forward to launching the film to the content industry.”