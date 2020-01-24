Berlinale Opens With ‘My Salinger Year’

The 70th edition of the Berlinale will open with the world premiere of My Salinger Year as part of the Berlinale Special Gala.

From writer and director Philippe Falardeau, the Canadian-Irish co-production tells the story of an aspiring poet, who works as an assistant for a literary agent, as she responds to fan mail of J.D. Salinger. The film is based off the novel of the same name by Joanna Rakoff. Memento Films International oversees international sales for the film, and UTA deals with U.S. sales.

Falardeau commented, “I’m thrilled that My Salinger Year will open the 2020 Berlinale. We couldn’t have hoped for a better world premiere. In the past, the Berlinale has opened with wonderful films from established directors; needless to say, I’m honored to be on that list.”