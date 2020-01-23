Viacom Int’l Studios And El Deseo To Develop ‘Mentiras Pasajeras’

Viacom International Studios entered a co-development deal with El Deseo to create Mentiras Pasajeras (White Lies).

Owned by brothers Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar, the production company El Deseo will co-develop the series under the leadership of screenwriters Nerea Castro and Blanca Andres Gomez. VIS is also collaborating with the Spanish production company, along with RTVE and Movistar, on the film Snow in Benidorm.

Federico Cuervo, senior vice president and head of Viacom International Studios, said, “We are honored to have entered into this agreement with internationally distinguished production company, El Deseo, which will further expand our portfolio with more world-class productions and properties. We look forward to working with Almodóvar and his team, and we are certain that this co-development deal will result in even more captivating content for VIS and its partners.”