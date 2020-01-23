Turner LATAM Picks Up Two Dramas From Madd Entertainment

Turner Latin America closed a multi-platform licensing agreement with Madd Entertainment to license the Turkish drama series A Miracle (pictured) and The Choice.

Based on the series A Good Doctor, A Miracle follows a medical school graduate with autism, who is on his way to becoming a surgeon. The deal includes the broadcast rights for Turner’s pay-TV networks in Latin America, as well as SVoD rights and broadcast rights for Chilevision.

In The Choice, a college professor loses his job as his son gets sick. In order to help his son, he will have to embark on dark adventures. The agreement covers distribution on Turner’s pay-TV networks, and SVoD rights in Latin America, excluding Puerto Rico. It also includes broadcast rights in Chile.

Ates Ince, managing director at Madd Entertainment, commented, “We are very happy to agree to a media-first deal with Turner. This is an innovation for the distribution of Turkish drama in Latin America. Now this season’s best titles A Miracle, produced by MF Yapim, and The Choice, produced by Ay Yapim, will be broadcasted for the first time on pay-TV platforms. Turner is already a great partner for us and we look forward to expanding our relation with Turner in the changing economy of content.”