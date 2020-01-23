Sam Nicholson To Keynote PPW At NAB Show

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Future Media Conferences (FMC) announced that cinematographer and visual effects director Sam Nicholson will present a keynote for the 2020 Post|Production World (PPW) Conference at NAB Show.

PPW will take place from April 17-22, 2020, gathering content creators and designers for the training event. In his keynote session titled “Virtual Production: On Set Visual Effects in Real Time,” Nicholson, the CEO and founder of Stargate Studios, will speak to the recent developments in real-time effects using ThruView, Stargate Studios’ real-time VFX process.

Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Nicholson and his thirty years of experience in film, television and visual effects production to the state-of-the-art programming offered year after year at PPW.” This year mark’s Post|Production World’s 17th anniversary at NAB Show.