Ethnic Channels’ PeopleTV Rolls Out On Ignite TV

Ethnic Channels Group will be launching PeopleTV in Canada on Ignite TV, the IPTV service by Rogers Communications.

The multicultural broadcaster Ethnic Channels bolsters its English-language distribution with this latest launch. Meredith’s PeopleTV highlights celebrity and entertainment news, celebrity interviews and red-carpet live events. Powered by the People and Entertainment Weekly newsrooms in New York and Los Angeles, PeopleTV showcases marquee shows such as People Now, Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions, Couch Surfing, The Royal Report, and Reality Check.

Slava Levin, CEO and co-founder of Ethnic Channels Group, remarked, “People and Entertainment Weekly are iconic brands that exemplify the highest standards in the world of entertainment. As ECG continues to foray into mainstream television, this launch will further fortify our English entertainment content offerings and support our strategy to expand beyond the multicultural market in Canada.”