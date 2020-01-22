VIS Greenlights ‘Club 57’ S2

Viacom International Studios and The Mediapro Studio greenlit a second season of Club 57 (pictured), the musical series for Nickelodeon Latin America.

The co-production with The Mediapro Studio will begin filming in the second quarter of 2020. The second season of the series follows Eva and Rubén, who split their time between 1957 and 1987, where the “Chaos Guardians” have hidden JJ.

Additionally, VIS signed an exclusive first-look agreement with Spanish-American film and TV producer Frida Torresblanco and her production company Braven Films. The first-look deal covers the development and production of content aimed for worldwide audiences.

Respected for her vast experience and work with directors such as Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro, Torresblanco has produced The Assassination of Richard Nixon and Pan’s Labyrinth, among other projects. Her most recent production Disobedience was released by Bleecker Street in 2018.