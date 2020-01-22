Gusto TV Launches On TikiLIVE

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that Gusto TV will roll out on the OTT and IPTV platform TikiLIVE.

With this latest agreement, Gusto TV expands its presence in the U.S. and Latin America with TikiLIVE viewers. TikiLIVE offers its viewers access to more than 100 live HD TV channels. The platform will stream a package of Gusto titles, including season one of Fish the Dish, The Urban Vegetarian, Spencer’s BIG 30, Flour Power (pictured), and Crate to Plate, among other cooking series and specials.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “It’s an exciting kick-start for Gusto TV – with more news to come. This agreement with TikiLIVE is another demonstration of the growing global appetite for our culinary content.”