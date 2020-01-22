ATV Delivers ‘Hercai’ To Angola And Mozambique

ATV entered a business partnership with ZAP TV for its drama series Love and Secrets and Hercai (pictured).

ZAP TV acquired the two primetime series for Angola and Mozambique. Hercai has been licensed in over 20 countries, with deals covering Israel, Croatia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Albania, and Spain.

Hercai tells the story of Reyyan and Miran’s marriage, which ends after one night of bliss. Miran ends the relationship because he was raised to avenge his parents’ death, which was brought about by Reyyan’s father.

In Love and Secrets, Sevda attempts to rescue her brother, who has been taken hostage by a drug gang. Meanwhile, Ali, a former orphan, is unaware that his brother runs the gang.