Viacom International Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Ariel Winograd

Viacom International Studios inked a first-look deal with director and screenwriter Ariel Winograd.

As part of the agreement, Winograd will develop and produce premium content for global audiences. More recently, Winograd’s latest theatrical release, El Robo del Siglo, a co-production with Viacom International Studios and Telefe, premiered earlier this month. His most notable projects include Mi Primera Boda, Sin Hijos, and Permitidos.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, remarked, “At the core of VIS, we are content creators, and we are thrilled to have signed an agreement with Ariel leveraging his incredible creativity and talent to develop and produce quality content. We had the good fortune of seeing Ariel’s creative vision firsthand most recently with the box office success of El Robo del Siglo and can’t wait to work together on the next slate of projects for global audiences.”