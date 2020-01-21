Tubi Launches In Mexico With TV Azteca

Tubi, the free ad-supported VoD service, will expand into Mexico with TV Azteca as its strategic partner.

Tubi will also partner with Hisense and the Vidaa platform to be the exclusive connected-TV partner in Mexico. In addition to promoting the AVoD service on its online platforms, TV Azteca will offer advertising sales for Tubi in Mexico. Tubi customers will be able to access some of TV Azteca’s programming, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and Lo que La Gente Cuente.

Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, commented, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises. Our expansion into Latin America is just beginning and we look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”