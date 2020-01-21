Kew Media Inks Sales Across U.S., LATAM, And More

Kew Media Distribution secured a raft of sales deals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for its drama, nonfiction, and event series.

Sundance Now, the streaming service from AMC Networks, picked up the SVoD rights to psychological drama Cold Call (pictured) for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, Sundance Now obtained the home video and download rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Sundance Now also acquired Aileen: Life & Death of a Serial Killer, Biggie and Tupac, and Princess Diana: A Life After Death, among other titles, for the U.S. and Canada.

AMC Networks U.S.A. picked up seasons one through four of drama series Line of Duty. Kew Media signed a deal with ViacomCBS Networks America to air Margaret Atwood: A Word After A Word After A Word is Power on the Paramount Channel Latin America. Zoomer Media also acquired 238 episodes of programming, including The Last 10 Pounds Bootcamp and Bulging Brides, for its channel ONETV – GET FIT.