Electric Entertainment Premieres ‘Almost Paradise’ In March

Electric Entertainment will premiere its latest crime series Almost Paradise on WGN America on March 30, 2020.

Almost Paradise stars Christian Kane as Alex Walker, a former DEA agent who went into early retirement on a small tropical island in the Philippines. Despite his effort to live a tranquil life, he is drawn back into the world of dangerous people and deadly situations when the local police or people from his old life come to find him.

Electric Entertainment will be discussing more details about the crime series here at NATPE in private meetings with Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution, and Nolan Pielak, SVP of International Distribution & Co-Production.

Find a first-look trailer for Almost Paradise online.