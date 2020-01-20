Up The Ladder: Studio 100 Media

Studio 100 Media brought on Aleksandra Gebauer (picture) to serve as sales manager of International Licensing.

In her new position, Gebauer will serve as point of contact for the company’s international licensing businesses. Recently, she oversaw the planning and development of licensed products at CPLG.

Gerd Russwurm, head of Licensing Studio 100 Media, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Aleksandra Gebauer to our team. Her vast experience with a broad licensing portfolio that includes feature films, TV series, fashion brands and design brands for children and adults, Aleksandra is an ideal addition to our international sales team.”