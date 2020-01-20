MTV Latin America Confirms New Season of ‘Acapulco Shore’

After a season that reached high ratings and broke audience records, MTV Latin America confirms the new season of the controversial reality show, Acapulco Shore.

The seventh season of the show (13 x 60′) will be recorded entirely in Mazatlán, the charming beach town on the Mexican Pacific coast famous for its beaches, cuisine, and nightlife. This new season will feature the participation of some of the original members of reality, as well as the debut of new members.