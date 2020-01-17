Up The Ladder: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment appointed Jose Luis Gascue to executive vice president and head of Worldwide Sales.

Prior to joining Calinos, Gascue served as vice president of Latin America Sales for the former 20th Century Fox.

Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment founder and CEO, commented, “Jose Luis Gascue brings proven sales experience to Calinos. He is a very successful and experienced leader in TV sales and we are very happy to combine his 27 years of relevant knowledge with our 23 years of experience in the media and entertainment industries.”

Gascue added, “I am thrilled to start this new experience with Calinos. Calinos is bringing prime-time shows to Latin America and the world with great production value and proven success. Shows such as The Girl Named Feriha, Forbidden Fruit, Our Story, and Woman are great examples of the catalog’s strengths.”