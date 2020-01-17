Madd Entertainment Confirms ‘The Choice’ Pre-Sales

Madd Entertainment secured its first sales agreement with Orbit Showtime Network, the pay-TV platform in MENA, for new upcoming series The Choice.

Produced by Ay Yapim, The Choice follows an unemployed professor who is pulled into the world of finance in order to save his son’s life. Distributed by Madd Entertainment, the series debuts on Star TV.

Emad Morcos, chief content officer at OSN, remarked, “OSN is thrilled to provide its subscribers with the highly anticipated Turkish drama series, The Choice, in 2020. The exciting new series delves into the world of greed and betrayal with numerous plot twists certain to hook viewers in and keep them coming back for more. The addition of The Choice to OSN’s line-up of quality Arabic-dubbed content is further evidence of our continued commitment to providing world-class content that we know our Arabic audience will connect with.”